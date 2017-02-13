Stolen Trailers, Vehicles Found At Pierce Co. Property

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police discovered a number of stolen trailers and vehicles on a property in Wisconsin’s Pierce County.
The sheriff’s department was contacted on Saturday by someone who claimed their CAT skid steer had been stolen in St. Paul. The victim said they believed it was at a property in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
A search warrant was obtained, and the skid steer was discovered, along with a stolen Dodge truck and a total of 13 cargo and enclosed trailers, 10 of which were confirmed to have been stolen from the Twin Cities area.
No one is currently in custody, and authorities said the person residing at the property “has been cooperating with police.”