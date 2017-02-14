Valentine's Day: Most, Least Romantic Films | Why Are Cards So Spendy? | How Singles Will Spend | And More!

No Promises To Brendan Dassey, Lawyer Asks Panel

February 14, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Brendan Dassey, Making A Murderer, Teresa Halbach, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (AP) — State attorneys are trying to persuade a panel of federal appellate judges that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” was properly convicted.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach’s death two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in Manitowoc County.

A federal magistrate judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August, ruling investigators coerced him into confessing. The state Department of Justice has appealed. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports DOJ’s Luke Berg argued detectives never made Dassey any specific promises. Dassey attorney Laura Nirder countered detectives made a “drumbeat” of promises.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia