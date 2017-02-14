Chance The Rapper Coming To The ‘X’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hot off his three Grammy wins Sunday night, Chance the Rapper announced Tuesday a massive U.S. tour, with stops in St. Paul and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
“Thank YOU GUYS for everything,” the 23-year-old rapper wrote in an Instagram announcement. At the 59th Annual Grammys, Chance won three of the seven awards he was up for, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist.
The rapper is slated to perform May 12 at the Xcel Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 6 p.m. Prices range from $40 to $80.
Chance is also slated to play June 17 at the Eaux Claires festival in western Wisconsin, which is put on by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.