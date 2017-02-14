Blaine Masseur Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Client

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Blaine man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he worked as a masseur, according to charges filed in Anoka County.
Junting He has been charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Feb. 10 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers responded to the Northtown Mall in Blaine on Feb. 10 on the report of an incident that had just happened. When they arrived, an adult female reported being sexually assaulted inside a massage salon.
The woman told police that she purchases an hour-long massage and an older man was her masseur. She said she undressed completely for the massage and at one point the man requested that she lay on her back. He then massaged her chest and breasts before sexually assaulting her, the complaint said.
The woman then pulled away and ended the massage. The man then gave her a business card with Chinese handwriting on it. She then contacted police and later went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.
The man, identified as Junting He, was the only male massage therapist working at the salon at the time of the incident. The manager at the salon confirmed he was the masseur and that she recognized his handwriting on the business card.
If convicted, He faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.