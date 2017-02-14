Former Twins Manager Ron Gardenhire Has Prostate Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Gardenhire, 59, is a bench coach with the Diamondbacks. He spent 13 seasons as the Twins manager. He won the American League Manager of the Year Award in 2010 and was a runner-up five other times. Gardenhire led the Twins to six division titles and to the American League Championship Series once.
Gardenhire said Tuesday in a statement that he’ll “fight it and deal with it.”
Diamondbacks team officials said Gardenhire will have surgery to remove his prostate, but a date for that has not yet been set. He will take a leave of absence from the team at that time.
Gardenhire was fired after 13 seasons as manager of the Twins. Over the last four years of his tenure, the Twins had 383 losses. He had an overall record of 1,068-1,039 with the Twins, including a 6-21 mark in the playoffs.