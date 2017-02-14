Sheriff: Man Killed After Truck Hits Train In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old man died Monday after a pick-up truck hit a train in western Wisconsin, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at about 3:19 a.m. to a report of a pick-up truck hitting a train at a railroad crossing near the intersection of County Highway S and State Highway 170. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Colfax Fire, Colfax Rescue and Dunn County First Responders. A Mayo-One helicopter was also called to the scene.
When officers arrived, deputies found a truck with extensive damage that had been hit by a train heading westbound. The driver, an adult male, was the lone occupant of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Andrew R. Lee of Wheeler, Wis.
Authorities say an investigation shows the truck, a 2000 Chevy pick-up, was stopped and facing northbound on County Highway S on the tracks at the time of the crash. What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Canadian National Railroad Police.