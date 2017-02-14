Valentine's Day: Most, Least Romantic Films | Why Are Cards So Spendy? | How Singles Will Spend | And More!

Sheriff: Man Killed After Truck Hits Train In Western Wisconsin

February 14, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Andrew R. Lee, Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old man died Monday after a pick-up truck hit a train in western Wisconsin, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 3:19 a.m. to a report of a pick-up truck hitting a train at a railroad crossing near the intersection of County Highway S and State Highway 170. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Colfax Fire, Colfax Rescue and Dunn County First Responders. A Mayo-One helicopter was also called to the scene.

When officers arrived, deputies found a truck with extensive damage that had been hit by a train heading westbound. The driver, an adult male, was the lone occupant of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Andrew R. Lee of Wheeler, Wis.

Authorities say an investigation shows the truck, a 2000 Chevy pick-up, was stopped and facing northbound on County Highway S on the tracks at the time of the crash. What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Canadian National Railroad Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia