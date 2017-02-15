Charges: Man Pointed Gun At Driver Who Cut Him Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bloomington man is charged with threatening violence after he was accused of pointing a gun at a motorist in December.
A driver called 911 on the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2016 to report a man in a pickup truck who had pointed a silver handgun at him, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s office.
The criminal complaint says the victim was on County Road 42 in Burnsville and get on Interstate 35W north. He notice a blue pickup truck was behind him. The truck then moved into the lane next to the victim, who told investigators the defendant — 48-year-old John Charles Wolter — appeared to be giving him “the finger.”
The victim says he then attempted to accelerate and move to another lane when Wolter pulled up beside him again, this time pointing a gun at him. The victim slowed down, got Wolter’s license plate and called 911.
The complaint says Wolter confirmed to investigators that the victim had “cut him off” and would not get away from him, so he pointed a .44 mag revolver at him.
Wolter could face up to five years in prison if convicted.
