13 Local Chefs, Restaurants Land On James Beard Semifinalist List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen Twin Cities restaurants or chefs have been named semifinalists for the most prestigious award in the culinary world, the James Beard Foundation Award.
There are returning semifinalists for national awards, including Michelle Gayer, the baker and owner of The Salty Tart in Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, as well as newcomers to the list, like the newly opened Esker Grove inside Walker Art Center.
Eight local chefs are on the list for Best Chef: Midwest, a regional award that has competitors from Minnesota, Milwaukee, Madison, St. Louis, Des Moines, and Kansas City.
Best New Restaurant:
Esker Grove
Outstanding Baker:
Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart
Outstanding Bar Program:
Marvel Bar
Outstanding Chef:
Alex Roberts, Restaurant Alma
Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Diane Yang, Spoon and Stable
Best Chef: Midwest
Thomas Boemer, Corner Table
Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, James Winberg, Travail Kitchen & Amusements
Steven Brown, Tilia
Lisa Carlson, Chef Shack, Bay City, WI
Jim Christiansen, Heyday
Jorge Guzman, Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing
Erick Harcey, Upton 43
Ann Kim, Young Joni
This is the long list.
The James Beard nominees will be announced March 15, and the award winners will be announced May 1 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
More than 24,000 entries were received for the Restaurant and Chef Awards in 2017. A committee reviews the list to decide on the semifinalists.
This list is sent to an independent volunteer panel of more than 600 judges from around the country, including restaurant critics, food and wine editors, and past award winners who then vote on the final five nominees in each category.
To see the full 2017 Restaurant and Chefs Award Semifinalists list, click here.