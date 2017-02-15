Life Story: Bennet Cyrus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If he ever doubted whether he chose the right path in life, all Bennet Cyrus had to do was take a look at all of his awards for excellence.

Cyrus grew up in India, and after moving to the U.S., he earned a degree in computer science at the University of Minnesota. Bennet worked for TCF Bank before starting his own business, Metro Travel and Tours in Blaine.

The company specialized in corporate travel, and Cyrus was a role model for others who wanted to be their own bosses.

Diane Cyrus was married to Bennet when the two started Metro Travel and Tours in 1982.

“When he asked, ‘What do you think about doing this?’, I said, ‘You only got one chance in life, you might as well go for it,'” she said. “If we don’t make it, we won’t. If we do, we do.”

Cyrus’ interest in the travel industry came from researching the best deals to visit family in India.

“The first time he went back was for his sister’s wedding, and it was so expensive that he decided, I’ve gotta do something more with this,” Diane said.

The two focused on the business travel of employees of big companies, like Honeywell, 3M and General Mills.

“It came naturally to him really,” Diane said. “He was one of those who could talk the talk and walk the walk.”

After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Bennet worked tirelessly to get their clients back home, even though many flights were grounded.

“We had a lot of people throughout Europe, Asia and the United States, and all they wanted to do was get home,” Diane said. “That 9/11 passion. He was there along with us 24-7 trying to help us out.”

Bennet taught their son and daughters the value of a strong work ethic, and Diane says she can see him in them.

“What you work for is what you are going to get,” she said, describing her husband’s message to their children. “If you work and study hard, you are going to go far in this world.”

Cyrus was also a proud Vikings fan who made sure his kids carried on the legacy.

Cyrus died last week. He was 70 years old.