Study: Young Millennials Are Worst Behaved Drivers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had to guess who were the worst drivers on the road, who would you pick — teens, seniors? A new survey shows Millennials have earned the title of worst drivers in America.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 88 percent of young drivers engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days.
Those behaviors includes texting, running red lights and speeding.
The results come as traffic deaths went up more than 7 percent in 2015. That’s the largest increase in five decades.