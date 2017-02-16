Highway 371 In Pequot Lakes Reopens After Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least one person died Thursday morning after a pick-up truck hit a semi in Pequot Lakes.
Police responded to the crash on Highway 371 at W Twin Lake Road. Authorities said late Thursday morning that the crash, between a pick-up truck and a semi-truck, resulted in at least one fatality.
Authorities said Highway 371 in the area of the crash site reopened early Thursday afternoon after being closed for several hours. Crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are still in the area cleaning up the site and are asking motorists to slow down and be aware that they’re working in the area.
Authorities said they may have to shut down the highway again in the afternoon to assist with the crash clean up. The victim has not been identified.