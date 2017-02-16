Goin’ To The (Frozen) Lake: Amelia & Chris Go To Lutsen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All month long, WCCO is on the road highlighting some of our favorite spots across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Lake Superior is this week’s stop, and Chris Shaffer and Amelia Santaniello are about four hours north of the Twin Cities in Lutsen.

Split Rock Lighthouse + Lutsen Resort & Visitor Center



They really have it figured out at Lutsen Resort. There’s so much to do all year round. And as we try to do on these trips, they don’t hide from winter — they embrace it.

When many Minnesotans think of a great in-state getaway, they’re thinking about the North Shore. It’s such a beautiful part of the state, and it’s easy to get to.

Amelia and Chris took off Thursday morning up Interstate 35, then onto Highway 61. Take your time on the drive, because there’s plenty to see.

About 45 minutes south of Duluth is Split Rock Lighthouse, which is one of the most iconic landmarks in Minnesota. The lighthouse was built after a storm in 1905. Twenty-nine ships were lost in Lake Superior during the storm, including the Madeira, just north of Split Rock.

The Visitor Center is open year-round, so stop in on the way up the North Shore, or maybe on the way home, because Chris just wanted to get here quickly to ski.

Lutsen Mountain is the place to ski in Minnesota. It’s the largest ski resort in the Midwest, and really has a feel of a ski resort out west. No, it’s not the same size, but the vibe is close. There are 92 runs over 1,000 acres and four mountains. They get lake-effect snow from time to time, and they make their own.

Living The ‘Hygge’ Life In Lutsen



When you live in a place like Minnesota’s North Shore, you learn to embrace every season.

“Winter is just part of our lifestyle here in Minnesota, especially in northern Minnesota,” said Kjersti Vick, marketing manager for Visit Cook County.

Here in Lutsen, that’s especially true during winter. People in Denmark have taken the idea of embracing all that winter has to offer to a whole new level. They even have a special word for it.

“There’s a very, pun-intended, hot term going around right now called ‘hygge,'” Vick said. “It’s a Danish concept and it essentially means savoring life’s simple little moments and staying cozy and warm with yourself, your community and your environment.”

Staying cozy and warm is the key to hygee, which is pronounced “hue-gah.” The main ingredients? A roaring fire, something to read, a drink, friends and family. So when it’s cold outside, just hygge. You’ll love it.

“I think people are really looking and seeking that ability to disconnect and, you know, turn off social media for a little while and really focus on what’s important to you and what’s important is where you are,” Vick said. “Being present, being in the moment, feeling grateful for what you have been given and what opportunities there are for you.”

Lutsen Resort & North House Folk School In Grand Marais



Lutsen Resort itself is the oldest resort in Minnesota. It was established in 1885 by a Swedish immigrant. It’s just feet from the water, and the lodge itself is beautiful. Sit by the roaring fire reading a book, eat in the Lakeside dining room, or enjoy the indoor pool and whirlpool. The current owners have been here since 1988. They bought it so they could live and work on the North Shore. Good call.

Just up the road from Lutsen is Grand Marais. One of the big attractions there is the North House Folk School. WCCO stopped in Wednesday during a class on how to knit Estonian lace. The class is part of the Northern Fibers Retreat this weekend. On March 1, they’ll post 250 new classes for spring and summer. Sign up early!

A Ride On Lutsen’s New Gondola



Amelia and Chris were almost 2,000-feet above Lutsen on Thursday, checking out the views from their amazing new gondola, which has been running for just over a year.

