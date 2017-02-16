Police Investigating Infant Homicide In Montevideo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after an 11-day-old baby died last month in an apparent homicide in Montevideo.
Police say officers were called at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 18 to the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital on a report of an infant’s death. Officers learned that a baby was brought into the emergency room by family.
Rescue attempts were made to revive the child, but the baby was pronounced dead. The baby was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka for an autopsy, and the baby’s death is being treated as a homicide.
Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages and no arrests have been made, but there is no threat to the general public. The Montevideo Police Department is investigating, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.