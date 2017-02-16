Several Twin Cities Restaurants Closing For ‘Day Without Immigrants’

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Across the country, restaurants and businesses are preparing to close their doors Thursday, including many in the Twin Cities.
It is all a part of a nationwide protest dubbed “A Day Without Immigrants,” designed to honor immigrants and prove how important they are to the fabric of the country.
The demonstration is also in direct protest to Trump Administration policies, including plans to build a border wall to a crackdown on undocumented immigrants by authorities.
St. Paul’s El Burrito Mercado announced they would be closing for the day on Facebook, stating almost 200 employees and family members would also be joining in on the boycott.
They join a number of businesses in the Twin Cities that will be closed on Thursday for the day of protest.
Other businesses include:
- Blue Plate Restaurant Company (includes The Lowry, Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Longfellow Grill, Highland Grill, Edina Grill, Groveland Tap, 3 Squares) — “Since we are a family of community restaurants, we listened to our community and believe we are strongest when we are united. Because of that, we’ve chosen not to be open tomorrow.”
- El Burrito Mercado — “In support of our immigrant customers, community, employees, and in honor of our immigrant parents Tomas & Maria Silva whom built El Burrito Mercado.”
- World Street Kitchen& Milkjam Creamery — “We are immigrants and our business relies on immigrants. We wouldn’t be here without them and you. We wholeheartedly appreciate and want to show our solidarity to everyone in this nation.”
- Al Vento
- Tinto Cocina + Cantina
- Café Ena, Rincon 38
- Costa Blanca Bistro
- La Fresca
- Hola Arepa — “Latinos & immigrants are our friends, family, brothers, sisters, coworkers and fellow Americans. If we don’t stand up for their rights during this important time when their security is being threatened, our nation will be at a huge loss without them.”
- Victors 1959 Cafe
- Hard Times Cafe
- Mesa Pizza
- Sonora Grill
- Boca Chica Restaurant & Taco House, St. Paul
- Supermercado la Mexicana on Eat Street
- Las Mojarras
- Panadería San Miguel
- La Alborada
- Avandaros
- Mi Boleto
- La Poblanita
- Intermaco
- Taqueria La Hacienda
- La Mexicana
- Los Ocampo
- Gorditas el Gordo
- Merlin’s Rest will not have kitchen open.
- El Chinelo Market
- Los Hornos Del Re
- Taco Taxi
- Los Gallos (all 15 locations)
- La Loma Tamales (Minneapolis and St. Paul locations)
- Salsa a la Salsa
- Zen Box Izakaya
- Pimento Jamaican Kitchen
