38th Annual Internationl Eelpout Festival

Entering into its 38th year, the annual International Eelpout Festival attracts more than 12,000 participants and visitors to Walker, Minn. (pop. 1,069) for three days every February. This year’s festival officially begins at 5pm on Thursday Feb. 23 and concludes at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. All participants must be registered and have in their possession an official International Eelpout Festival button, which may be purchased at the registration tent at Walker City Park or at participating Walker area businesses. Cost of a button is $15.
