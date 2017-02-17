38th Annual Internationl Eelpout Festival

February 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: International Eelpout Festival, Walker

Entering into its 38th year, the annual International Eelpout Festival attracts more than 12,000 participants and visitors to Walker, Minn. (pop. 1,069) for three days every February. This year’s festival officially begins at 5pm on Thursday Feb. 23 and concludes at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. All participants must be registered and have in their possession an official International Eelpout Festival button, which may be purchased at the registration tent at Walker City Park or at participating Walker area businesses. Cost of a button is $15.

Here is more information on the Eelpout Festival.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia