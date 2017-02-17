Earliest-Ever Opening For Mpls. Parks and Rec Driving Ranges

February 17, 2017 11:49 AM By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A blast of early sunshine has blanketed the state of Minnesota with above-average temperatures, prompting some outdoor driving ranges in Minneapolis to open up months early.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation claims this is the earliest driving ranges have ever been open in the city of Minneapolis, where courses are about 100 years old.

Three different driving ranges — Columbia, Gross and Hiawatha — were all open for golfers at 10 a.m. Friday and will remain open until dusk throughout Presidents Day Weekend.

After Monday, staff will re-assess driving range hours based on the forecast. The actual golf courses won’t open up for a few months.

For more information on pricing and hours, click here.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s if not lower 60s for nearly the next week before an expected cooling trend.

