Minnesotans Taking Advantage Of Record-Setting February Temps

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday’s warm temperatures got us in to the record book. The thermometer hit 63 degrees Friday. The previous high set in 1981 was 55 degrees.

The warm temps and beautiful sunshine sent folks outside, even if it was only for a quick stroll around the block.

Driving ranges were open at Hiawatha and Columbia golf courses. And a million-dollar forecast calls for a weekend special: $1-per-minute golf lessons.

“Everybody’s got the itch this time of year, especially once golf starts to comes around on television again, and you get to watch the tour players out in Hawaii and California,” said golf teaching pro Grant Shafranski.

Nearly-California temperatures brought a steady flow of folks strolling their way around city lakes. Coatless for most, shorts or shirtless for some. With weather like this, Adam Branbold says work can wait.

“February, that’s all about snowblowing and multiple layers, so I would rarely wear shorts on any day in February,” Branbold said.

Old neighbors Ann and Carolyn did what a lot of folks were doing: walking the dog and planning their weekends.

“Anything this weekend that’s outdoors. I haven’t read the long-term forecast, but if this continues I’m going to be outside, no question,” Carolyn Graiziger said.

And the snow is going fast. Theodore Wirth Park is hosting junior national qualifying races this weekend, and the ski trails are barely hanging together.

“We’ve really put some effort in this week, making snow and patching the course where we’ve needed to, storing snow up because we know we’ve got 50s coming this weekend and we’re going to need to patch the course as we go through the weekend,” said Bert Jackson, Minneapolis Park and Recreation’s winter recreation manager.

Wirth is expecting to have around 350 young cross-country skiers for the weekend competition. Jackson says a lot of volunteers will help keep the course in good shape despite the warm temperatures.