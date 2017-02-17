Warm Weekend Weather Has DNR Urging Caution On Minn. Lakes

February 17, 2017 7:02 AM By Mary McGuire
LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Warmer weather has law enforcement warning about the dangers of thin ice.

In just the past couple of weeks, Minnesota has seen several instances of vehicles breaking through. No one has been seriously injured in any of these, but it’s a reminder to be very careful.

Lisa Dugan, the Boat and Water Safety Outreach Coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends using these ice thickness levels as a guide to stay safe:

– 2 inches or less: People should stay off
– 4 inches: Ice fishing
– 5 inches: Snowmobile or ATV
– 8-12 inches: Car or small pickup
– 12-15 inches: Medium truck

It is also important to remember to keep your family pets safe while out on the ice by keeping dogs on a leash.
For more information on ice safety, visit the DNR website.

