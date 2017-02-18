Franken Addresses Trump’s New Immigration Measures

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken addressed President Donald Trump’s promised new immigration measures.
He stopped by the WCCO studio Saturday. Franken expressed his concern for policies involving so-called “dreamers” who are in the U.S. illegally, as well as Trump’s initial travel ban.
“And I think that both of those have ginned up a lot of fear,” he said. “And I would hope that the president and his team would tamp that down.”
Trump has promised to roll out new measures on immigration sometime next week.