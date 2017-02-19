Gophers Beat Penn State In Overtime For Weekend Sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rem Pitlick scored in overtime as the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team beat Penn State Saturday night to complete a weekend sweep.
It was the Gophers’ first and only lead of the night as they rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Eric Schiehorn earned his NCAA-leading 20th win of the season with 42 saves.
Justin Kloos sent the game to overtime, scoring with less than four seconds left in regulation after the Nittany Lions took the lead late in regulation on a penalty shot. Trailing 2-0, Jack Bischoff and Tyler Sheehy scored goals to tie the game 2-2.
Pitlick scored the game-winner at the 3:27 mark of overtime, capping a big weekend as he had a four-point game in Friday’s win. Sheehy had a goal and an assist in the win, and leads the Big Ten in scoring with 46 points.
The No. 5-ranked Gophers (20-8-2, 11-3) host Wisconsin next weekend at Mariucci Arena in a battle featuring the top two teams in the Big Ten.