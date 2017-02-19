Gophers Outlast Michigan In Overtime, 83-78

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Murphy had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Eric Curry scored all 12 of his points in the second half to lift Minnesota to its fifth straight victory, 83-78 in overtime over Michigan on Sunday night.

Reggie Lynch added 11 points and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble for most of the night for the Golden Gophers (20-7, 8-6 Big Ten), who overcame a furious rally from Michigan to inch closer to an NCAA tournament bid. The Gophers were just 28 of 41 from the line, but made 15 of their last 16 to hold off Michigan.

Derrick Walton Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the final five minutes of regulation and D.J. Wilson added 16 points, including the tying 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to play in regulation, for the Wolverines (17-10, 7-7). But Michigan missed nine free throws and Walton missed a decent look from 3 in the closing seconds of overtime to allow the Gophers to escape.

With his father, Louisville coach Rick Pitino, sitting a few rows behind him in the stands, coach Richard Pitino led the Gophers to their first victory over Michigan in 10 games, the latest positive development for a program that has quickly put last year’s 2-16 Big Ten season behind it.

After blowing an eight-point lead with just over two minutes to play in regulation, Murphy threw down a thunderous putback dunk with two minutes to go in overtime that pushed the Gophers ahead. Minnesota out-rebounded Michigan 44-31 and held a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.

Michigan got the tighter whistle for most of the game and only had 18 attempts. Coach John Beilein grew increasingly frustrated with the officiating as the game wore on, and it cost Michigan at a critical point in the game.

With Minnesota clinging to a 58-57 lead and 4:39 to play, Beilein was given a technical foul after stomping his foot furiously on the sideline in reaction to a foul call. Nate Mason hit two free throws, Amir Coffey added two more for the foul and that jumpstarted a 10-3 run that put the Gophers up 68-60.

But the Wolverines closed with a 12-4 surge, getting a three-point play from Walton and a deep 3 from Wilson that tied the game just before the end of regulation.

Curry has been one of the unsung heroes for the Gophers for much of the season, stepping in at power forward during many games this season when Lynch has had to go to the bench with foul trouble. He made 5 of 6 shots and had five rebounds. Dupree McBrayer added 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines have been a different team on the road all season, and not for the better. They’ve beaten the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan State and Texas at home, looking like a sure-fire NCAA tournament team with an intriguing mix of athleticism and 3-point shooting. But the loss at Williams Arena dropped them to 1-7 this season away from home, with the only win coming at imploding Indiana last week. Not a good sign when there is no home cooking in March.

Minnesota: The Gophers were reeling with five straight Big Ten losses in January, but have since righted themselves in impressive fashion. They have beaten Indiana, Michigan and Iowa during this winning streak to bolster an NCAA tournament resume that was already strong with an RPI in the top 25 and a strength of schedule in the top 20 in the country.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Visits Rutgers on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Visits Maryland on Wednesday.

