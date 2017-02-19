Police: Wis. Man Stabs Mother, Kills Self After High-Speed Chase

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — What started as a homicide investigation Saturday night turned into a high-speed chase with police dodging gunfire.

Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man stabbed and killed his mother, started his apartment on fire, then took authorities on a chase through three counties while shooting at police.

It all began at a home on the 700 block of North Meadow Drive, where police were called late Saturday on a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found family members of 28-year-old Logan Reese hiding in a garage.

The family members said Reese stabbed his mother at beat a sibling with a stick.

Authorities found the mother, 49-year-old Charlene Wold, inside the home. She had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Reese had driven off before authorities arrived.

About an hour later, as deputies were en route to Reese’s home in Glenwood City, a call came in of a fire and an armed suspect. Authorities say Reese set his apartment on fire and took off.

Neighbors described a scene of confusion and concern for safety.

Following the fire, Reese took law enforcement from multiple agencies on a 50-mile chase, shooting at officers who were pursuing him.

Reese eventually crashed in Minnesota, near Highway 8 in Taylors Falls. He fired more rounds at officers before shooting and killing himself.

Highway 8 was closed for a time after the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in Minnesota. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in Wisconsin.