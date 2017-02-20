1 Hospitalized After Accident At 169 Construction Site

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is hospitalized Monday afternoon following an accident at an Edina construction site.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at Highway 169 and Bren Road just after 2:30 p.m.
One person was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to police.
For the last month, Minnesota Department of Transportation crews have been working at the site as they replace the Nine Mile Creek Bridge with a causeway.
Work is scheduled on that section of the highway until October.