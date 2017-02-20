Chisago County Family Known For Fostering Babies, & Only Babies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each year, thousands of Minnesota children are in need of a safe place to escape sad circumstances. And one family in the northeast suburbs is fostering a new generation in a notable way.

Avery and John Bird became foster parents less than two years ago, but they’ve quickly become known for their house full of babies. In fact, the Chisago County family only fosters babies.

“I always babysat, I always took care of kids. That was it, it’s all I ever wanted to do,” Avery said. “My friends have a nickname for me. It’s the ‘baby whisperer.’ We have a 2-month-old — a lot of parents will hate me for this — but she’s basically already sleeping through the night.”

We can’t show the little ones’ faces because of privacy laws, but perhaps what makes the Bird’s story most exceptional is what this venture has done for their babies.

They have four kids of their own, ages 6 to 13. From diaper changes, to play time, they also help out. Their 11-year-old son even insisted on sharing a room with their latest baby boy.

“I have been extremely surprised,” Avery said.

The Bird’s are big believers in early independence.

“I think we have our own little village here,” Avery said.

The thought of becoming foster parents never really occurred to the Birds, until a couple of years ago when a pregnant friend needed a place to stay. John and Avery started the six-month process with the hope of fostering that baby.

While timing didn’t work out in that case, they quickly learned fostering was their calling.

“It doesn’t take long for her [Avery] to wear me down,” John said, laughing.

The Birds have fostered eight babies in the last 18 months, usually caring for two at a time.

“They’ve all actually been very well behaved. It’s almost like they appreciate us or something they just seem extra good,” Avery said. “It’s hard for someone who loves babies to think things like this can happen.”

Right now, more than 80 kids are in foster care in Chisago County. When the meth epidemic made headlines a decade ago, the number was more than double. Now, it’s heroin and opioid addictions that social workers say will most often have the county calling on foster parents to step in.

Health and Human Services Director Nancy Dahlin says she’s always fighting back against the idea that this is only a big city problem.

“I think people just don’t realize that even here in Chisago County we have this need,” Dahlin said.

The numbers show that best.

Dahlin would like her social workers to manage 10 kids at time. Instead, it’s more like 15 or 17 kids, she said.

All while the search persists to find more foster parents. For those 80 kids in care right now, there are a little more than 20 licensed foster homes. Most are outside family members caring for just one child.

That is why, according to Dahlin, Chisago County could use at least three times the number of foster homes it has now.

“I don’t think foster parents really, really know how much we care and appreciate their work and we need a lot more people like them,” Dahlin said.

All of the babies the Birds have fostered have eventually gone back to their families. None have gone up for adoption.

“That’s one thing we have found that these parents aren’t all terrible, horrible people. They’re people that have their own struggles, too,” Avery said.

Avery always worried she wouldn’t have it in her to give a baby back, a common fear that keeps many from fostering.

“The day that I don’t cry when one leaves, I shouldn’t be doing it anymore,” she said.

The Birds now know attachment is what these kids need most, as they await the next little life to help.

“We do it because we love babies. And if we adopted them all, we wouldn’t have babies all the time and we couldn’t help more babies,” Avery said.

Foster parents will tell you they don’t do it for the money. The Bird’s make less than $20 a day per baby, so a little more than $1,000 a month for caring for two babies at a time.

After failures in Minnesota’s child protection system, sweeping reforms were passed in last year’s legislative session, leading to nearly twice as many cases to keep track of. It’s made for an even greater need for foster homes.

