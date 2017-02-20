Klobuchar Pushes For Firefighter Cancer Registry In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters dedicate their lives to make sure the public stays safe, but it isn’t just fires they are fighting. They are exposed to a wide range of harmful toxins on the job, potentially leading to an increased risk for several major cancers.
On Monday morning, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will visit Fire Station 17 in Minneapolis to push for a national cancer registry for firefighters, which could save the lives of first responders in the future.
A bipartisan bill dubbed “The Firefighter Cancer Registry Act” would keep tabs on firefighters’ exposure to chemicals and fumes. That data would be compared to cancer diagnosis information to see if there is a connection.
Right now, Minnesota does recognize various cancers as occupational hazards, but there is no statewide registry to track the relationship.
According to the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), 60 percent of career firefighters will die from cancer.