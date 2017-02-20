Sheriff: Assault By Brother Leaves Man With Severe Head Injury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested west of the metro last week after admitting to an assault that left another man, who witnesses said was his brother, with a severe head injury.
Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson said deputies responded to a fight Friday night at the Riverside Bar in Watertown. There they found 32-year-old Derrick Douglas Sommerfeld unconscious in the street. People attempting to provide first aid said Sommerfeld fell and was not assaulted.
Paramedics transported Sommerfeld to HCMC to be treated for a life-threatening head injury.
Witnesses later told authorities Sommerfeld was assaulted by one of his siblings. The suspect, a 36-year-old Otsego man, left the scene after changing his bloody, ripped shirt. He later returned to the scene and told deputies he was involved in the assault.
Deputies arrested the man for first degree assault. He is being held in the Carver County Jail while the incident remains under investigation.
One Comment
Reminds me of some of the brawls that I have with my brothers.