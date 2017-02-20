Minn. House Set To Vote On Sunday Liquor Sales Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday could be the day Minnesota lawmakers move to officially end the ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The House is set to vote on the issue later in the afternoon and some lawmakers claim the bill will easily make it through to the Senate.

On WCCO Sunday Morning, House Speaker Kurt Daudt predicted the bill will get at least 72 votes on the House floor Monday, and they only need 68 to pass it.

“We think the reason it is catching stream is that there is broad grass roots support for it and pressure has been growing at the capitol in recent years,” Daudt said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “I think this is the year.”

The House vote is a big deal, because the bill has never been able to pass out of committee — like it did this year.

The move doesn’t come without some push back, however.

Many small independent liquor store owners say they will sell the same amount of liquor over seven days as they do on six days and then they have to pay for staff for seven days.

Daudt said data shows that states that have done this have actually seen an increase in sales.

Daudt says he expects the bill will easily pass in the House, but says the real fight is in the Senate, where more lawmakers still favor the ban.

Gov. Dayton has said if the bill makes it to his desk, he will sign it.

There have been some big changes when it comes to Sunday alcohol sales in Minnesota in recent years. Back in 2015, a law allowing alcohol sales starting at 8 am on Sundays at bars and restaurants went into effect.