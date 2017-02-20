‘Not My Presidents’ Day’ Rally Held At U Of M

February 20, 2017 12:24 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday marks one month since Donald Trump became President of the United States.

It also marks the federal holiday Presidents’ Day.

Anti-Trump activists are using this day to hold “Not My Presidents Day” rallies in cities across the country. In Minnesota, the rally is taking place at the University of Minnesota.

Students for a Democratic Society at the U of M said this is their way of saying no to Trump’s agenda, which they say includes racism, sexism and war among other issues.

