Sheriff: Driver Airlifted After Fiery Crash In Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old Watkins man had to be airlifted to a hospital after a fiery rollover crash near Freeport Sunday night, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to the crash at about 5:57 p.m. on County Road 11 near 357th Street, about two miles south of Freeport. When officers arrived, they located the crashed vehicle in a field about 100 yards away from the road.
The vehicle, a 1998 Buick LeSabre, was smoking heavily and flames were coming from the bottom of the car. The vehicle was badly damaged, and the driver was trapped inside. Authorities say nearby neighbors and firefighters were able to help officers pull the driver out of the car before it became engulfed.
The driver, identified as Brent Geislinger, was traveling southbound on County Road 11 when he veered off the road and hit a driveway approach. The car went airborne before going into the ditch and ending up in an open field.
Geislinger was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries. What led up to the crash is under investigation.