Police ID Detroit Lakes Woman Killed By Freight Train

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Police in Detroit Lakes have released the name of a 56-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a freight train over the weekend.
Police Chief Steve Todd on Monday identified the victim as Lynn Alexander of Detroit Lakes.
Authorities were called Saturday night about a pedestrian being hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train near the train depot in Detroit Lakes. The victim was found dead on the railroad tracks.
No other information is being released.
