Police ID Detroit Lakes Woman Killed By Freight Train

February 20, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: BNSF Railway, Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Police in Detroit Lakes have released the name of a 56-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a freight train over the weekend.

Police Chief Steve Todd on Monday identified the victim as Lynn Alexander of Detroit Lakes.

Authorities were called Saturday night about a pedestrian being hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train near the train depot in Detroit Lakes. The victim was found dead on the railroad tracks.

No other information is being released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

