Due To Weather, This Year’s Birkie Just Might Be A Big Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s looking more and more like the largest cross country ski race in North America is going to turn into a big party.
The Bikebeiner ski marathon is getting ready for 10,000 skiers near Hayward, Wisconsin, this weekend. With the unseasonable warm weather, organizers decided to move Friday’s events to Saturday.
Right now, all the races are scheduled, but there’s a possibility they will be canceled.
Event planners say it’s possible that snow will be unavailable this year and the ski race will turn into a “Birkie run” and street party celebration.
While snow is slated to hit Minnesota and Wisconsin later this week, the system is tracking south of Hayward.