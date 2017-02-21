‘Horrible And Painful’: Trump On Threats Against Jewish Centers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centers “horrible and painful.”
Trump made the remarks after touring the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture. He said it was a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms.”
The threats against JCCs are a “very sad reminder” of the work to be done in the country, Trump said.
Joining him are his daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump’s pick for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson; and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)