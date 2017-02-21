Hy-Vee Opens 6th Twin Cities Store In Savage

February 21, 2017 8:54 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Savage residents now have another place to buy groceries.

On Tuesday, the Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee opened its sixth Twin Cities location in Savage.

In addition to produce, food products and grab-and-go options, the Savage location will include Dia Pida Italian Street Food, Long Island Deli sandwiches, The Hibachi Asian grill and a Produce Butcher area where customers can request custom-cut fruits and vegetables.

The store opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and adds hundreds of jobs to Savage, many of which are full time.

Several Hy-Vees are in development for the metro area.

As the Twin Cities grocery scene continues to evolve, more Aldi, Fresh Thyme, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods are coming to the area.

Cub remains the dominant store, with nearly 70 locations, and Target follows with about 50 stores with full groceries.

