Police Detail Serious Allegations Against ‘U’ Professor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A report from Minneapolis police reveals what led to the arrest of a University of Minnesota professor.
Francesco Parisi, 54, was arrested last Friday by Minneapolis police, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.
A woman told police that Parisi, whom she had briefly dated, had been stalking her. She says Parisi was following her in his car while she was on a run on Jan. 17, and he allegedly drove up a curb to try to hit her.
The victim says she suffered a seizure during the incident, and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Parisi was not arrested until Feb. 17. The police report says Parisi will likely be charged with criminal sexual conduct, stalking and false imprisonment. He is being held in Hennepin County Jail.
University of Minnesota officials released a brief statement about Parisi’s arrest on Tuesday, saying they “have not had an opportunity to discuss the matter or his status with him.”
Comments are closed.