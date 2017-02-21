2 More Days Of Warmth, Then Chance For ‘Significant’ Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two more days of possible record warmth are expected for the Twin Cities before a storm system brings much more seasonable temperatures and a chance for “significant” snow to southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the high temperature Tuesday looks to top an 87-year-old record. The mercury is expected to climb into the low 60s, breaking the old record of 59 degrees, which was set back in 1930.

If the record is broken, it’ll be the fourth temperature record set in the last five days. Records were smashed every day over the weekend, and Monday’s high was two degrees short of reaching record status.

Not to be left out, Wednesday also looks to bring record warmth. The temp to beat is 57 degrees, a record that was also set in 1930. Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 50s.

Then winter returns on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says “significant” snowfall is likely overnight Thursday and into Friday for parts of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Snow returns late this week. More typical for an Upper Midwest Winter. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/sE0Bgc1RpX — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 21, 2017

While the storm is still too far out to talk totals, it appears the storm will hit communities hardest south of the Twin Cities metro. Cities such as Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester, Red Wing and Winona could see several inches, perhaps more than a foot of snow.

As for the Twin Cities, models are still uncertain. Meteorologist Matt Brickman says current outlooks say the metro could see anywhere from nearly 2 feet of snow to nothing at all.

Still A LOT of uncertainty in Friday's forecast. Some computer models show as much as 20" of snow in the Twin Cites. Others, nada. pic.twitter.com/TpizJLZDjY — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 21, 2017

Following the storm, temperatures look wintry.

Highs for Sunday and Monday look to be in the low 30s. The average high for late February is around 33 degrees.