Richfield High School Hosts Naturalization Ceremony

February 21, 2017 9:19 PM
RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — In Richfield Tuesday morning, 200 people were officially sworn in as U.S. citizens.

The Naturalization Ceremony was held at Richfield High School so students could watch. Richfield held its first naturalization ceremony last year for 36 new citizens.

This year, many more took the oath of allegiance, including one man who was born in the Philippines.

“I’ve been dreaming of this for almost 40 years,” he said. “So finally I got it, the right way. I’m so happy. I’m so proud of myself, my family. I’m an American.”

