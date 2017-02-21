18-Year-Old Struck By Train & Critically Injured In Waverly

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Litchfield man is in the hospital after he was struck by a train in Waverly, according to Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded at 7:30 p.m. Monday to the report of a pedestrian struck by a train near 4th Street in Waverly.
Upon arrival, the adult male victim was found on the north side of the tracks just east of the city limits. The victim, Tre Ertl of Litchfield, was taken to a metro hospital in critical condition.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was traveling eastbound and the train conductor saw the victim walking on the tracks. Even with the train sounding its horn and applying the brakes, the train struck the pedestrian.
The investigation is ongoing.