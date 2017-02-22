Red Wing To Soon Know Fate In Nat’l Small Business Competition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red Wing, Minnesota is just hours away from finding out if it won half a million dollars in a national small business competition.
The city is inviting everyone to the Sheldon Theater to watch a live reveal of the winner. The announcement will be made at 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
The city is one of five in the nation competing to win the Small Business Revolution – Main Street contest, sponsored by Deluxe.
For the second year, Deluxe Corporation is sponsoring the contest which attracted 14,000 applicants. Out of that, Red Wing was selected as one of five finalists. Deluxe will award the winning city with both money and small business support.
While the concept is to bolster small business, the winning city gets to split the proceeds two ways – spending it on marketing help and physical improvements.