Senate Panel Approves Sunday Liquor Sales

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Senate panel has moved the state one step closer to legalizing Sunday liquor sales.
The House overwhelmingly passed a bill earlier this week that would repeal the ban. It’s an historic turn in lawmakers’ long struggle to change the decades-old law.
But the Senate has long been regarded as a tougher hurdle in advocates’ push to repeal the Sunday sales ban. The Senate Commerce Committee approved a bill on a 7-4 vote Wednesday.
The bill still must pass the full Senate floor. It’s unclear when that may come up for a final vote.
Gov. Mark Dayton has said he’ll sign a bill legalizing Sunday sales. Minnesota is one of just 12 states that prevents liquor stores from opening on Sundays.
One Comment
Finally, another antiqued law soon off the books. I hope they put as much effort into getting the our driver’s licenses compliance with ReadID requirements. Otherwise the cost of a passports, at 180 a pop, adds up.