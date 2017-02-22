University Of Minnesota Fraternity Under Temporary Suspension

February 22, 2017 7:05 PM By Bill Hudson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Outside the Delta Upsilon house on frat row, it has the appearance of business as usual. But inside the three-story frat house along University Avenue, members are under suspicion of engaging in what the international fraternity considers, “inappropriate culture, behavior and operations.”

It stems from several reported sexual assaults involving chapter members dating back to the spring of 2015 and again in December that same year.

“We are doing our due diligence to gather facts as well,” Assistant Vice Provost for Student Life Dr. Lamar Hylton said.

Hylton says that while the university takes sexual assault allegations seriously, it’s up to the individual fraternity headquarters to dole out punishment if the facts merit.

“A fraternity’s international organization is the one that issues suspensions.It is left solely to the headquarters,” Hylton said. “We do not have a final disciplinary say in that matter, but will provide support as best we can.”

Still, current fraternity members feel they are paying for the actions of others. Members who were expelled over the past 20 months for alleged sexual misconduct.

According to International spokesperson, Ashley Martin, if disciplinary action is necessary, “the chapter would be given a hearing to determine the best course of action.”

