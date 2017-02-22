University Of Minnesota Fraternity Under Temporary Suspension

According to International spokesperson, Ashley Martin, if disciplinary action is necessary, “the chapter would be given a hearing to determine the best course of action.”

Still, current fraternity members feel they are paying for the actions of others. Members who were expelled over the past 20 months for alleged sexual misconduct.

“A fraternity’s international organization is the one that issues suspensions.It is left solely to the headquarters,” Hylton said. “We do not have a final disciplinary say in that matter, but will provide support as best we can.”

Hylton says that while the university takes sexual assault allegations seriously, it’s up to the individual fraternity headquarters to dole out punishment if the facts merit.

It stems from several reported sexual assaults involving chapter members dating back to the spring of 2015 and again in December that same year.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Outside the Delta Upsilon house on frat row, it has the appearance of business as usual. But inside the three-story frat house along University Avenue, members are under suspicion of engaging in what the international fraternity considers, “inappropriate culture, behavior and operations.”

