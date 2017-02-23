Blaine Man, 28, Charged With Multiple Sex Trafficking Crimes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Blaine man is accused of using hotel facilities in Oakdale for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation, according to a charges filed in Washington County.
On Thursday, county attorney Pete Orput announced DongZhu Jiang is charged with five felony counts of sex trafficking, including sex trafficking, conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, promotion of prostitution, conspiracy to promote prostitution and concealing criminal proceeds.
Over $27,000 in sex crime money was allegedly found inside his Blaine residence.
The charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Washington County Attorney’s office Human Trafficking Unit, the Woodbury Police Department and the Oakdale Police Department.
“We are gratified that this investigation was successful not only because of law enforcement’s diligence but also because of the cooperation we received from the hotel facilities involved,” Orput said. “It takes all of us being aware that sex trafficking is a major societal concern in order to combat this crime.”
If convicted, Jiang faces up to 10 years in prison for the concealing criminal proceeds charge and up to 15 years per all the other charges.