State Senator Who Lost Sister To Gun Violence Proposes New Legislation

February 23, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: Gun Violence, Jeff Hayden

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota State Senator who lost his sister to gun violence is proposing changes to gun laws.

DFL Senator Jeff Hayden’s 25-year old sister, Taylor, was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight last year while visiting Atlanta. Surrounded by his family today: Senator Hayden is proposing the Taylor Hayden Gun Violence Prevention Act.

“What I am hoping that this will do is be a part of a new conversation that really talks about what happens with gun violence, and are there other ways that we can deal with our issues other than shoot each other,” Hayden said.

Hayden’s plan includes violence prevention grants and criminal background checks for anyone who buys firearms.

