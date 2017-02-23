Winter Storm: Forecast | Weather Center | RadarRead: Significant Snow To Hit Southern MN Overnight

Settlement Reached In Wis. Police Shooting Case

February 23, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Madison, Tony Robinson, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The family of Tony Robinson, the 19-year-old fatally shot by police in Madison in 2015, has apparently settled a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Family members and their attorneys plan to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the $3.3 million settlement.

Madison police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, shot the unarmed black teenager March 6, 2015 in an apartment house after responding to calls about Robinson behaving erratically. Kenny was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing, and an internal investigation found he didn’t violate any police policies. The Robinson family filed the federal lawsuit in the aftermath.

The shooting sparked protests throughout the city and calls for examination of police use of force and renewed efforts by police to educate and engage the community.

