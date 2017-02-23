U.S. Bank Stadium Preps For 1st Baseball Game

Significant Snowfall & Strong Winds To Hit Southern Minn. Overnight After a breezy Thursday that will see temps in the low-40s, a significant winter storm is expected to hit southern Minnesota hard beginning overnight – affecting both the morning and evening commutes.

MnDOT Warns Drivers To Be Alert, Prepare Ahead Of SnowWinter seemed like a distant memory over the past week in Minnesota, as much of the metro area was blanketed with above average temperatures for the month of February. Now, it is time to say hello to Old Man Winter once again.