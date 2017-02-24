Police: 64 Lbs. Of Marijuana Seized From Apple Valley Car Dealership

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Apple Valley seized a large amount of marijuana from cars that had been newly delivered to a local dealership.
Police collaborated with the Dakota County Task Force on the drug seizure, which occurred Feb. 10.
The task force received information that multiple cars shipped from Mexico to dealerships throughout the metro had marijuana packed in the trunk.
At the dealership, officers found 64 pounds of marijuana in the trunks of two new cars. The drugs were turned over to the task force.