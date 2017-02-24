Suspect Charged In Fatal Chisago County Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Lindstrom man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of a 62-year-old man in Chisago County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, the suspect — identified as 42-year-old Carl Anderson — called 911, saying he shot someone. When police arrived at the scene on Lindo Trail in North Chisago Township, they found a man lying on the ground next to a red four-wheeler and Anderson sitting in the driver seat of the truck.
When EMS arrived at the scene, they confirmed the victim — identified as Donn Allan Johnson — was dead.
Police searched Anderson’s truck and found a 9mm handgun in the lower center console. They later found a spent 9mm shell casing on the ground near the truck. No weapon was found on or near Johnson’s body.
Anderson told police he had given several people permission to fish from his mother’s property on Sunrise Lake in the area. When he stopped in a local bait shop later, an employee said Johnson called the store and complained about people parking on his land to access the lake. Anderson agreed to meet Johnson — who he said he has known for most of his life from living in the area — to discuss the issue.
When Anderson arrived in the area, he says he found Johnson standing near his four-wheeler talking to a man near one of the parked trucks. Anderson says he was in the driver seat of his truck talking to Johnson, who he says was agitated and made a threatening statement. When Johnson walked toward the truck, Anderson said he fired his pistol into Johnson’s chest.
If convicted, Anderson could spend up to 40 years in prison.