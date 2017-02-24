Sheriff: Missing Vulnerable Teen Possibly In Minneapolis Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Kaylee Promise Moeller was last seen on Feb. 11 at an East Bethel residence.
Authorities say she is possibly in or near north Minneapolis. Moeller is considered a vulnerable teen.
She is described as an African American girl who stands about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212, or call 911.
