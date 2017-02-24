Winter Storm: Gallery | Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Story: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

Sheriff: Missing Vulnerable Teen Possibly In Minneapolis Area

February 24, 2017 1:56 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kaylee Promise Moeller was last seen on Feb. 11 at an East Bethel residence.

Kaylee Moeller (credit: Anoka Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say she is possibly in or near north Minneapolis. Moeller is considered a vulnerable teen.

She is described as an African American girl who stands about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212, or call 911.

