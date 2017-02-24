Charges: Man Stalked Ex-Girlfriend In Lakeville With Pizza Delivery, Dead Rat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old St. Paul man is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend by having more than $100 in pizza to her house as well as a dead rat, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Raymond Lloyd Jamison was charged with stalking in connection with the incident, which happened last Friday in Lakeville.

According to the charges, the woman called police last Friday about a harassment restraining order violation. She said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jamison, had been constantly harassing her and that he had already been charged with violating restraining orders twice.

The complaint states she told police the night before, Topper’s Pizza came to her door with an order totaling $124. She told them she didn’t place the order and learned a man had called the store several times to make sure it was delivered to her address.

At about 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 17, a FedEx packaged showed up at her home addressed to her son. She opened the package and “saw a tail.” The complaint states she knew it was a dead animal and an officer looked into the box and saw it was a dead rat.

The complaint states the package was tendered at a Lakeville FedEx, and identified Jamison on store surveillance as the responsible party.

The victim told police that since the restraining order was filed, he had left her several harassing voicemails, emails and text messages. He had also made a false reporting alleging that she abused her child, and filed a complaint with her supervisor that alleged improper conduct at her job. He is under a restraining order, barring him from contacting her, until October 2018.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.