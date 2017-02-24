Winter Storm: Gallery | Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Story: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

No Injuries In South Minneapolis Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

February 24, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was injured after a Minneapolis Police officer fired a weapon Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of E.M. Stately Street and Ogema Place in south Minneapolis at around 7 p.m., according to police. Officers stopped a car that was speeding, which pulled over facing the officers.

Police say the officers gave commands to the driver — identified as 26-year-old Travis Gudmundson — who didn’t obey. The suspect then drove his car at the officers, who fired their weapons at the car.

Officers said the man drove away, but was found a few blocks away and arrested. No one was injured in the incident, and both of the officers involved are on paid leave.

