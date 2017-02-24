Winter Storm: Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Traffic | Read: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

Snow Plow Rear-Ended By Driver

February 24, 2017 6:51 AM
Mankato

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that those in Waseca County should avoid hitting the roads Friday morning due to white-out conditions.

“We have a few motorists that have had some troubles this morning. Roadways are still icy, slippery,” MnDOT’s Jed Falgren reported.

Falgren added that one of the snow plows in the area of Janesville had been rear-ended by a vehicle, putting the plow out of commission for a few hours.

According to MnDOT, one of the main concerns for drivers in southern Minnesota is heavy winds.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said that parts of Minnesota were seeing in the neighborhood of a foot of snow. Mapleton reported nearly 13 inches as of 6 a.m., and Predmore and Zumbrota were both approaching a foot. Owatonna had 9.5 inches, and Rochester registered 6 inches.

